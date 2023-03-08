Is ‘Scream VI’ on streaming? Where to watch ‘Scream VI’

It’s been almost 30 years since Wes Craven first imagined Ghostface, the robe-clad slasher villain that’s become synonymous with the Scream franchise. Back in the ’90s, horror fans didn’t know what hit them when the original Scream debuted in theaters, showcasing the collective talents of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and Matthew Lillard. Since that fateful day in Dec. 1996, Scream has produced five sequels, all of which recycle the plot device of solving the murder mystery pertaining to Ghostface’s identity. Wes Craven, director of the first four installments, tragically died of a brain tumor in 2015, forcing Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to assume directorial duties. Craven was also credited with the creation of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, thereby solidifying his legacy as a horror icon. There’s unprecedented hype surrounding Scream VI, but will it be on streaming?

Collectively known as Radio Silence, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett took over from Craven for Scream 5, marketed as Scream (2022). The filmmaking duo paid tribute to Craven, walking the line between honoring his legacy and rebooting the franchise for the modern age. Before Scream VI, all previous sequels took place in Woodsboro, the setting of the original Ghostface murders. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett thought to change the setting and take Ghostface to New York City, where he would terrorize the new generation of survivors in Jenna Ortega’s Tara Carpenter, Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter, Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed (a returning character from Scream 4), Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin, Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Samara Weaving’s mysterious newcomer, Laura.

Scream VI will be exclusively showing in theaters from March 10, 2023. Select theaters are currently offering early screenings on March 8 and 9, including some instances of double-bill screenings with Scream 5 (2022’s Scream).

It will not be available to stream on any platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy on sites such as Amazon Prime Video. It is yet to be confirmed when Scream VI will be coming to streaming — specifically Paramount Plus, we’d assume — but We Got This Covered will update this article accordingly if any further news breaks.

Scream fans are predicting (and apparently, hoping) that Scream 7 (which is confirmed to be in the works) will round out Radio Silence’s trilogy in Craven’s stead and mark the end for what’s established itself as a killer franchise.