Well, folks, exclaiming that spooky season is in full swing feels like a complete understatement at this point. As of now, this year’s spooky season feels like an absolute fever dream chock-full of genre goodies that will have horrorhounds talking about 2023 for years to come. From legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer releasing this week, to the hotly-anticipated live-action of Five Nights at Freddy’s to look forward to at the end of the month, it almost doesn’t feel like it could get any better than this. But hey, it turns out I’m wrong — because Terrifier 2 just made it that much better.

Over the weekend, I actually had the absolute pleasure of meeting David Howard Thornton in person. David, of course, memorably portrays iconic slasher villain Art the Clown in Damien Leone’s Terrifier and Terrifier 2. Oh, and hey, Terrifier 3 is also on the way, so David’s definitely got his hands full. But before Art the Clown makes another unsettling outing, we first have to address whether or not cult classic Terrifier 2 is actually re-releasing in theaters this upcoming fall.

Is Terrifier 2 re-releasing in theaters?

Image via Dark Age Cinema

For all you gorehounds out there who barely bat an eyelash when Art the Clown carves into an unsuspecting victim, you’re in for a bone-chilling treat. Yes, it’s true, Terrifier 2 is re-releasing in theaters this year. It was announced early last month that the ever-popular slasher extravaganza would be getting a re-release. Along with this release, each screening will feature a special introduction from director Damien Leone and the first 100 fans will also receive an official poster for Terrifier 3.

When is Terrifier 2 going to re-release?

Image via Cineverse

In the official announcement of the aforementioned re-release, it was revealed that Terrifier 2’s re-release will happen as a way to fully close out the spooky season and bid farewell to the chilling month of October. In Leone’s own words, it’s certainly a night that horror fans (and especially Terrifier fanatics) will not want to miss.

For those intrigued by the thought of Art the Clown making a triumphant return to the big screen, the much-anticipated re-release of Terrifier 2 is set to take place starting Nov. 1. The re-release is set to last for two days, and tickets can be purchased on Terrifier 2’s official website, as well on Fandango and Atom’s Tickets.