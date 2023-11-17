Is ‘Thanksgiving?’ available on streaming? Where to watch the horror movie

Is there anything better than slicing into a juicy turkey with all the trimmings alongside a plate of warm stuffing? Well, as it turns out, the only thing that can top it is a jaw-dropping horror flick centered around a masked killer targeting an entire town during the Turkey Day season. And, of course, we’re talking about Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving.

The fresh-faced horror venture, which was initially seen 2007’s Grindhouse as a parody trailer, has easily become one of the most anticipated spooky flicks of the year thanks to its star-studded cast and Roth’s reputation as a horror auteur. Then again, when you craft a face-melting horror tale set around a Black Friday riot gone horribly wrong and a serial killer named “John Carver” slaughtering townspeople, the interest was pretty much always going to be there.

As the spine-tingling project captivates herds of moviegoers and gorehounds who have flocked to cinemas in droves, those who prefer to avoid the fall-to-winter chill by staying in the comfort of their own homes to watch movies are surely wondering when and if Roth’s latest horror movie will be available on streaming.

Where to watch Thanksgiving, explained

Image via TriStar Pictures

Unfortunately for those who prefer to kick their feet up at home and watch a new movie from the comfort of their own couch, Thanksgiving will only be available to watch in the theaters for now. In the past, horror flicks such as Halloween Kills and Five Nights at Freddy’s released on Peacock concurrently with a theatrical release, although Thanksgiving has not followed that same path.

However, that’s certainly not to say that the horror extravaganza will never be made available to stream. Much like an abundance of other Sony films, it seems likely that Thanksgiving will be made available for streaming purposes on Netflix at some point in the future. Time will only tell how many months we’ll have to wait until Thanksgiving is on streaming, but for now, folks can flock to the theaters now to uncover who John Carver truly is.