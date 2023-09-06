A stomach-churning slasher derived from a parody trailer is determined to turn the holiday season into a sinister bloodbath

The holiday season is undeniably the most magical time of the year simply chock-full of love, laughter, and now a deeply depraved serial killer? At least, that’s exactly what’s in store this upcoming holiday season with the stomach-churning arrival of Thanksgiving. The aforementioned slasher flick from notorious filmmaker Eli Roth, based on a mock trailer in 2007’s Grindhouse, is set to turn Turkey Day into a sinister bloodbath just days before the November festivities.

As per Bloody Disgusting, the official poster for the blood-splattered horror extravaganza is finally here and was released by Fandango earlier this morning, with the feature’s hotly-anticipated trailer scheduled to drop at some point tomorrow. As intriguing as a horror poster can possibly get, the film’s terrifying villain is showcased directly on the cover while a blood-caked ax rests in the perpetrator’s hands.

As previously mentioned, the upcoming horror is directly based on a parody trailer seen in cult classic Grindhouse, with Roth officially collaborating with creators from TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media Group to create an out-of-this-world horror centered around the holiday of Thanksgiving.

At first, horror fanatics were wholly convinced that Roth’s slasher project was never going to be brought to fruition, although it’s now evident that plans have changed and that the mind-melting feature is going to offer an entirely different perspective on the controversial holiday. To fully embrace the blood-stained madness, the horror-loving masses should adhere to Thanksgiving when it releases in the U.S. on Nov. 17.