Is one of the most favored Christmas animations ever available to watch on Netflix?

We’re just a few short days from Christmas, meaning the most magical time of the year is officially in full swing. As the holiday-loving masses fully prepare for the Yuletide festivities, a large collection of moviegoers are grabbing a tall mug of hot cocoa and looking to binge a handful of Christmas movies — which includes 2018’s The Grinch.

Of course, the ever-popular animation adds a fresh-faced spin on the classic narrative and features Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Grinch who creates a plan to destroy Christmas for the town of Whoville. And while the 2018 adaptation might not be as popular and revered as the Jim Carrey version or the 1966 original special, the Cumberbatch vehicle went on to gross over $520 million worldwide.

Since then, the animation extravaganza has been included in Christmas marathons and has been available for streaming purposes — although folks are now wondering if The Grinch is still on Netflix.

So, is The Grinch on Netflix?

Image via Universal Pictures

As of right now, no, The Grinch is not available to watch on Netflix. Instead, the 2018 adaptation can be streamed on Peacock for those looking to add some warmth and magic to their holiday season. Luckily, the 1966 version can be streamed on Peacock right now, with Jim Carrey’s version being made available from Dec. 20 to 31.

The decision for The Grinch to be removed from Netflix ultimately boils down to a licensing issue, with Peacock obtaining the license to stream the holiday film. This hardly comes as a surprise, seeing as the 2018 animation was off and on Netflix many times over the last few years, but it’s surely still a low blow for eagle-eyed subscribers that enjoy the Christmas experience.

So be sure to fire up your Peacock subscription and enjoy the ever-present fun from The Grinch.