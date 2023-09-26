Where to watch the Grinch movies in 2023

The spooky season might be merely lurking around the corner, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a small sneak peak of the Christmas season. As the weather turns colder and the trees become bare, it’s worth noting that a large portion of film fanatics would rather the autumn months were skipped in favor of December and all of its Christmas wonders. Of course, one of the most influential and ever-popular commodities of the holiday season would be the familiar Grinch narrative — which has spawned several adaptations over the years for both television and cinema.

The memorable green-haired figure is amongst the most recognizable in holiday-themed cinema — especially due to the fact that the Grinch is insanely grumpy and, well, hilariously relatable. Introduced in Dr. Seuss’ iconic children’s book back in 1957, the Grinch has easily become one of the most beloved (shocking, I know) Christmas characters of all time. Plus, being voiced by iconic actors such as Boris Karloff and Jim Carrey has definitely helped.

So before the jingle bells start jingling and Frosty starts frosting, let’s dive in and reveal the aforementioned Grinch movies and where exactly you can stream them.

What are the Grinch movies and where can I watch them?

Image via Universal Pictures

As it stands, there are 3 major Grinch movies which depict the iconic narrative first developed by Dr. Seuss back in the ‘50s. The list is as follows:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Grinch (2018)

As of right now, the Christmas-loving masses can stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) on Peacock Premium, while How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) can be streamed for digital purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Redbox. Much like the 2000 live-action, animated adaptation The Grinch (2018) can similarly be streamed for digital purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Redbox now.