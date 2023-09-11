Is ‘The Meg 3’ confirmed yet? The speculation and rumors, explained

Meg 2: The Trench has been showing in theaters for over a month now and has become an unexpected hit, but Warner Bros. is slacking on new information regarding the potential existence of The Meg 3.

Ben Wheatley takes over directorial duties from Jon Turteltaub as the story continues after Suyin, the mother of Meiying, passes away sometime after the events of The Meg. Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is forced to raise Meiying alongside her uncle and Suyin’s brother Jiuming Zhang, who has been training a Megaladon named Haiqi since discovering her as a pup. When the thermocline separating the Meg’s territory from the rest of the ocean ruptures, several Megs, lizard-like creatures known as Snappers, and a giant octopus escape to attack a territory called Fun Island.

We’re left on a subtle cliffhanger after the destruction of Fun Island as Jiuming remarks that Haiqi must have escaped because it’s mating season, thereby making the assumption that she’s pregnant. Jonas chooses not to think about it, but that sets the stage for further devastation in the future.

Rumors have been circulating the internet that The Meg 3 is confirmed. As Screen Rant and several other outlets have reported, The Meg 3 does not have a release date, nor is it even going ahead for certain. As it’s still early days for Meg 2: The Trench and an accurate assessment of its box office and streaming performance cannot yet be made, it might be a few months before we hear more.

Even then, if The Meg 3 is announced, we shouldn’t be expecting it for another few years, likely 2026 or 2025 at the absolute earliest. As of this writing, Meg 2 has grossed $384.9 million against a $129 million budget.