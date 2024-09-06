Is there a ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ post-credits scene?

In some ways, a Beetlejuice sequel is the least likely of IPs to get a rejuvenation in this franchise-obsessed world of ours, given that the original is a standalone classic that never exactly screamed out for a sequel. And yet director Tim Burton has been trying to get a follow-up off the ground for the past three decades — be thankful his original pitch, Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, never took off.

Recommended Videos

36 years later, though, Burton — riding a post-Wednesday high, complete with Jenna Ortega in tow — has finally cracked the formula and brought us Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Bringing back Michael Keaton as the Ghost with the Most, not to mention Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, this one might be the filmmaker’s most fan-pleasing film for a couple of decades. That’s not saying too much, considering those couple of decades brought us the likes of Dark Shadows and Dumbo, but still.

On top of franchises, of course, something else Hollywood loves these days is a post-credits scene, but does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice require you to keep seated all the way until the end?

Do I need to stick around until the end of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice credits?

Screengrabs via TikTok

In short, no, there is no Beetlejuice Beetlejuice post-credits scene. For shame, if you ask me. Samuel L. Jackson should’ve returned as his character from Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and recruited Beetlejuice to be a part of a group of remarkably kooky people who he needs to save the world. Cue a team-up movie with Timothee Chalamet as a recast Edward Scissorhands and lots of scenes of Keaton talking to himself as both BJ and Batman.

The reason there is no teaser at the end of Beetlejuice 2 is simply because Burton doesn’t intend to make a third movie. When asked about the chances of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Dumbo director simply told The Hollywood Reporter “I doubt it.” If only because, as it took him over 30 years to make this one, he may have to make a third movie from the Netherworld. “If [the same] time frame goes on, I’ll be about 100. So maybe,” he joked.

In lieu of the Juice getting loose a third time, then, Burton is busy working on Wednesday season 2, which is currently shooting in Ireland. It’s unclear what his next movie could be, but he’s certainly ruled out either working in James Gunn’s DCU or hopping over to Marvel Studios like his leading man Keaton as he’s sworn off doing more superhero films for the time being. “At the moment, I would say no,” he told Variety. “Like I said, I come at things from different points of view, so I would never say never to anything. But, at the moment, it’s not something I’d be interested in.”

It’s OK, he doesn’t need the Avengers. He’s got that Burtonverse team-up movie to make. Tim, give me a call because I’ve got ideas. We’ll do lunch.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy