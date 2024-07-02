Is there a ‘Chucky vs. Annabelle’ movie?

While we’re used to hearing people say they’re terrified of clowns, we might be even more afraid of dolls thanks to Chucky from the iconic Child’s Play franchise. And, of course, we can’t forget about Annabelle, the doll from The Conjuring movies. Since these two toys instill a ton of fear in all of us, does that mean there’s going to be a movie featuring both of them?

Ever since the ridiculous (yet extremely fun) crossover movie Freddy vs. Jason came out in 2003, horror fans have been hoping to see all kinds of films with their favorite villains facing off. Is a Chucky vs. Annabelle movie happening?

Will there be a Chucky vs. Annabelle movie?

As of now, there is no Chucky vs. Annabelle movie in the works. However, horror fans love talking about which doll would win if they fought each other, and this is a common discussion topic on X. People definitely wish that this movie would become a reality. There’s also likely been an increase in the desire for a movie featuring these two villains since people wonder if Annabelle and Blumhouse’s M3GAN doll could ever face each other.

X account @FilmsAmaray also posted a fan-made poster, and while the movie isn’t real, we can totally see how these eerie dolls would look great in a film together.

Foto fanmade de “Chucky vs Annabelle”. ¿Crees que se haría realidad alguna vez? pic.twitter.com/n26FiWGTLv — Amaray Films (@FilmsAmaray) June 20, 2024

Back in 2014, Don Mancini, who created Child’s Play, said in an interview with USA Today that it would be great to make a Chucky vs. Annabelle film. He said, “I can see that (even) in 20 years from now” and added, “the only problem is that we are in different studios. That would probably be years worth of red tape to work it out.” That could be why the movie hasn’t happened… and maybe it never will.

Jason Blum would also like for this dream (or nightmare) to become a reality. In 2022, he told Entertainment Tonight that James Wan wanted to make a movie with Annabelle, Chucky, and M3GAN working as a team like Justice League.

If the dolls were enemies, though, Seth Grahame-Smith, who produced Child’s Play, told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that Chucky would be the victor. Writer/director Gary Dauberman thinks the opposite because Annabelle would make “other people do her bidding.”

If there is ever a Chucky Vs. Annabelle movie, we’re going to be ready. In the meantime, we’ll keep trying not to think about the fact that there’s an actual Annabelle doll…

