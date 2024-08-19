Is there a ‘Coraline 2’ release date in 2024?

Henry Selick has been using animation to traumatize children for decades. And we love every minute of it. The acclaimed director has been responsible for James and the Giant Peach, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and — of course — Coraline.

Adapted from the Neil Gaiman book of the same name, Coraline is the gateway children’s horror book that turned millions of millennials into what we are today. The adaptation premiered in 2009, and starred Dakota Fanning as the titular girl suffering from emotional neglect from her parents, who have better things to do than care for their teenage daughter. Gaiman and Selick’s work hit home for many viewers who felt an emotional resonance with Coraline’s plight. After finding a portal in her house, she travels to a spooky dimension where copies of her parents are the best versions of themselves. Her mother is attentive and loving, and her father is a delight to be around.

As is always the case in horror, however, Coraline ultimately realizes that this is too good to be true. She can stay with these new pod people, but at the expense of her soul. The film’s horror elements made Coraline unforgettable and a decade and a half later, some may be wondering if there is a follow-up. Despite fake trailers for a Coraline 2, it isn’t the case.

However, fans can slake their desire for more Coraline by journeying to the movie theater. For the 15-year anniversary, Coraline is showing in theaters in August 2024. Fans can see the LAIKA film as it was intended, with the assistance of 3D glasses. Make sure to catch this classic before the limited engagement ends this month.

