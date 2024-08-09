Is there a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ DVD release date?

After the numerous disappointments that Marvel has put us all through since the beginning of the Multiverse Saga, Deadpool & Wolverine proved to be a huge win for superhero faans.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s team-up has forced crowds of people into their jam-packed local theaters, and earned a lot of money in the process. More than some folks anticipated. While there is some fair criticism to be made, at the end of the day this is exactly the kind of superhero film audiences want — which is another way to say that it’s a whole lot of fun, plain and simple. Given this, it’s only natural for fans to want to own a copy of it, so they can rewatch it to their heart’s content. Because no, seeing it once at the theater is not enough.

When will Deadpool & Wolverine be available on DVD?

Fans will be disappointed to know that a DVD release date for Deadpool & Wolverine has not been announced yet. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering how it usually takes around three months for Marvel films to get DVD releases. Still, we can use this information to calculate how long fans will have to wait before they can hold a physical copy of this movie in their hands.

It’s estimated that Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to purchase on DVD in October 2024. Of course, there will be other ways to watch the film after it leaves theaters, as it will surely join the previous Deadpool installments on streaming platforms. Although, truth be said, nothing beats having a physical copy.

