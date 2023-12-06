Is there a Grinch horror movie? ‘The Mean One,’ explained

Santa Claus coming to town and bells being jingled can only mean one thing — Christmas is right around the corner. And as Yuletide fanatics bask in the holiday cheer by watching tender Christmas classics, members of the spooky community are searching for other blood-splattered options — such as a Grinch-inspired horror flick.

The infamous Grinch, of course, is a common figure in Dr. Seuss’ original creation. As the narrative goes, the Grinch is a green-colored furry character who hates Christmas and despises the Christmas-loving residents of Whoville. And seeing as the story surrounding the Grinch itself almost sounds like a twisted horror tale (with the Grinch literally hating the residents), it makes perfect sense as to why an actual horror version would be made of the iconic story.

So in the age of classic children’s tales and characters being converted into slasher spectacles, let’s dive in and explore the horror movie based around the Grinch and his sinister Christmas-hating nature.

The Mean One, explained

Once Winnie the Pooh hit public domain, it certainly didn’t take long before Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher parody, was catapulted into the public horror realm. As a result, characters such as Peter Pan and the Grinch have since followed suit — especially with the release of The Mean One last December. Only this time, instead of making amends with the town of Whoville in the original classic, the Grinch takes it upon himself to embark on a murderous warpath.

So while a horror version of the Grinch might seem like an out-of-this-world concept, perhaps the entire idea will soon become a cult classic in a few years time. After all, everybody loves holiday horror, am I right?