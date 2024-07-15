Is there a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release date?

If you’re starting to miss Tommy Shelby and his unquenchable bravado, we’ve got good news for you. Peaky Blinders is soon returning with a movie sequel.

Over the past decade, the brutal misadventures of the Shelby family paved the path for a television drama unlike any other, but as all good things must come to an end, so did the highly acclaimed thriller headlined by Cillian Murphy and produced by Steven Knight. After defeating many adversaries, Tommy finally met his match in inevitable fate, yet even that couldn’t bring down everyone’s favorite gangster with a heart of gold.

The Birmingham gang of misfits isn’t done by any stretch of the imagination. Far from it, in fact, since not everything was tied up in a neat bow. But instead of continuing to make the show in its usual format of 6-episode seasons, Netflix has confirmed that a sequel movie is in production, with Murphy and the rest of the cast all reprising their respective roles to bring the tale to a definitive close.

What will the Peaky Blinders movie be about?

Image via BBC / Peaky Blinders

Details about the upcoming movie are being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know this won’t be a prequel or a spinoff. Tommy is returning for a fully fleshed-out sequel set after his last fight in season 6, where we saw him ride off toward the horizon in the hope of a new beginning.

Netflix is no stranger to this practice of continuing its television shows with a feature outing. Only recently, The Last Kingdom arrived at the finish line with Seven Kings Must Die, and we don’t doubt that the Peaky Blinders movie will be just as ambitious, even if it’s not necessarily being touted as a one last hurrah for the Shelby family.

When is the Peaky Blinders movie coming out?

Image via BBC / Netflix

It’s been 2 years since the last Peaky Blinders episode came out. But despite the already tantalizing drought, the sequel movie won’t go into production until later this year. According to Netflix and the production subdivision at the BBC, the Peaky Blinders film is expected to start filming in September.

Giving the project the conventional 6 months of principal photography, with a few more in post-production, we can expect the movie to come out sometime in late 2025. But that’s considering it’s all smooth sailing from here to then for the crew. Any number of unforeseen problems could push that date further away, whether it be scheduling conflicts or other woes of a similar kind usually plaguing a movie set.

But that probably won’t be the case, by order of the Peaky Blinders!

