Is there a secret connection between ‘Loki’ season 2 and the plot of ‘The Marvels?’

The interconnectivity of the MCU is something that is of constant interest to fans, and Loki season 2 is certainly giving us lots to chew on in that department. With the shadow of Jonathan Majors’ Kang and his many variants hanging over the season, the second run of the Asgardian trickster’s TV show is clearly a key entry in the unfolding Multiverse Saga. It’s also the penultimate live-action MCU installment of the year, followed by upcoming movie The Marvels.

At first glance, there’s little to link up these two projects, given that Loki is all about time and The Marvels is more concerned with space. And yet a close inspection of the plots of the two Marvel productions, not to mention the way they’ve been marketed, suggests a potential hidden connection between the God of Mischief and Captain Marvel’s respective returns to the MCU timeline. Simply put, could there be a shared explanation behind Loki’s time-slipping and the Marvels’ body-swapping?

How Loki’s time-slipping and the Marvels’ body-swapping could be connected

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

To recap, Loki season 2’s premiere saw Tom Hiddleston’s Taylor Swiftian anti-hero suffering from time-slipping, a temporal disorder that his pals Mobius and O.B. seemed to cure him of, but we’re still not entirely sure what it’s about or if it could still return. Meanwhile, The Marvels’ promotion — not to mention that Ms. Marvel finale scene — makes clear that the titular three heroines will be forcibly changing places in space whenever they activate their powers.

While the problems seem to have no correlation initially, there is a visual similarity to the time-slipping and body-swapping, as well as an identical function in the plot — to kick off the new danger to the hero as well as putting them on the back foot and having to figure out the truth as they go. The marketing for both Loki season 2 and The Marvels has also heavily hinged on their temporal and spatial hiccups. We’d probably never notice the similarity between them if the two projects weren’t releasing back-to-back. But maybe that’s the whole point and we’re supposed to be picking up on something here.

With the promotion featuring the time-slipping and body-swapping so heavily, perhaps Marvel is trying to encourage us to draw a line between the two, foreshadowing some kind of joint explanation for them to come. It’s not hard to assume that, at the root of it, Kang has something to do with Loki coming unstuck in time. Meanwhile, the Marvels’ problem is likely linked to Kamala Khan’s bangles. They appear to have some kind of Kree origin, but you never know ⏤ Kang could have his mitts involved in that plot, too.

Kang is the ultimate evil of the Multiverse Saga, so it’s surely not too much of a stretch that he could use time and space against those heroes who pose the biggest threat to him. You heard it here first.