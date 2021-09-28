Is There A Teen Wolf Season Seven?

For years, the question on every Teen Wolf fan’s mind since the show’s series finale in 2017 has been when or even if we’d be getting new episodes. Teen Wolf is an MTV original scripted series loosely based off of the 1985 movie of the same name. Not much stayed from the original except the lead’s name and the basic premise of a teenager (Scott McCall) being bitten by a werewolf. Other than that, the show took a much darker turn than the movie it was based on.

It turns out that it wasn’t only the fans that wanted more Teen Wolf. Even some cast members have been extremely vocal about being ready to step back into their characters’s shoes (we’re looking at you Tyler Posey). Others, though, have been relatively silent, most notably fan-favorite Dylan O’Brien.

Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age — tyler posey (@tylergposey) March 26, 2020

MTV’s Twitter account replied to Tyler’s tweet, sadly just saying, “I wish I possessed this power!” While fans retweeted and replied, it seemed that other cast members weren’t as eager to continue the beloved show.

Dylan O’Brien played Stiles Stilinski, the lovable yet sarcastic best friend to Posey’s McCall. For those who haven’t seen the show, think of Stiles as The OC‘s Seth Cohen, but instead of the riches of California, in a supernatural setting. While he was cast as a nerdy and sarcastic character, fans fell in love with his quick quips and good looks as he matured.

Both Posey and O’Brien were cast in their roles when they were nineteen, so they quite literally grew up in front of fans’ eyes. A lot of the other “high school” cast members were in their mid-to-late-twenties at the show’s start, including Crystal Reed (Alison), Holland Roden (Lydia), and Colton Haynes (Jackson). Reed eventually left the show due to not wanting to play a teenager at her age. Eventually, Haynes left the show as well, but Holland stayed until the end, giving fans the highly-anticipated Stydia (Stiles and Lydia) relationship.

Back in June of 2020, the cast and creator reunited for a zoom reunion during the pandemic, making rumors once again fly that there would be a season seven announcement. When asked, Jeff Davis, the show’s creator, only had this to say: “I couldn’t imagine writing another episode. I know that there are entities out there that want it, but whether it’s from me or someone else who knows. But, we’re in a reboot culture, so everything gets made again eventually.”

Many fans took this to mean that there would be no season seven. However, Tyler Posey continued to be the fans’ voice via Twitter. He continuously badgered the MTV and Teen Wolf Twitter accounts along with fans, asking when a reboot would happen. It was refreshing to see an actor so openly love the project and want to resurrect it as much as fans did.

So, Will We Get More Teen Wolf?

After this past week, we finally have an answer as to whether or not a Teen Wolf season seven will soon be in the works. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting a new season of Teen Wolf anytime soon; however, there is still good⏤and dare we say better⏤news.

Instead of a reboot or new season, we’re getting a movie⏤one final thing to tie up our favorite characters, storylines, and relationships once and for all! This was confirmed by the official Teen Wolf Twitter after Tyler Posey asked for anymore throwbacks on the day of the four-year anniversary of the series finale.

Many cast members have already confirmed their return, including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Linden Ashby, and Crystal Reed (to name a few), but we’re still waiting on confirmation from Tyler Hoechlin, who played Derek Hale and, of course, Dylan O’Brien. The movie’s teaser had Stiles’ jeep at the forefront, leading fans to believe that he’ll be in it. Seriously, how can you make a Teen Wolf movie without Stiles?

The Teen Wolf movie premieres on Paramount+ in 2022, so we still have a ways to go, but if we could spend four long years waiting to get this far, we can certainly wait a bit longer⏤especially if it means seeing our favorite cast reunite one last time!