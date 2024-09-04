Every franchise has its ups and downs getting adapted for the big screen, but Transformers has had a very particular strain of bad luck up to now. The original 1986 film may have glided on cartoonish charm, while Bumblebee successfully grounded itself with a proper emotional core, but there’s just no wiping Michael Bay’s stentorian trainwrecks from one’s mind, and Rise of the Beasts was only so much of an improvement.

Recommended Videos

That just might change with Transformers One, the animated origin story of Optimus Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then known as D-16) that’s due in theaters later this month. No humans, no Earth to save, and no self-seriousness; by all appearances, Transformers One wants to have fun, first and foremost. Whether it can get the ball rolling on a good narrative trilogy is still a wait-and-see.

But what can’t be denied about Transformers One is that it’s a 2024 blockbuster, a 2024 blockbusters love their themed popcorn buckets. So, has Hasbro cashed in on the trend?

Is there a Transformers One popcorn bucket?

Image via Paramount Pictures

There is indeed a Transformers One popcorn bucket, and it’s shaped like B-127’s head (for those of you not in the know, that was Bumblebee’s name before he decided that Bumblebee was much better). It’s currently available for purchase at Cinemark’s online store. If you want your snacks to be extra obnoxious to manage, there’s also a soda bottle modeled after Orion Pax’s (aka Optimus Prime’s) head.

Transformers One features the voices of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry as Orion Pax and D-16, while the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm shore up the supporting cast. And we can all take this colorful trip to Cybertron when Transformers One hits theaters on Sept. 20.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy