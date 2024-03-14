‘Godzilla x Kong’ popcorn bucket: Where to buy, price, and more

And you don’t even need to go to Hollow Earth to grab it.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees everybody’s favorite titans return to the silver screen for one more destructive throwdown. Of course, the occasion wouldn’t be complete without a nice popcorn bucket for you to bring back home.

By now, studios are aware that going to the theater is an experience in itself and not just a movie-watching occasion. As a result, nowadays, studios almost always offer a collectible that fans of the franchise can snatch while grabbing some popcorn before their film.

That’s particularly true for blockbusters such as Legendary’s MonsterVerse films, though the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire popcorn bucket is less inventive than similar collectibles recently licensed by studios, such as the Slimer-shaped bucket of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire or the viral Dune: Part 2 one. Still, it’s a must-have popcorn bucket for every Godzilla or King Kong fan.

Where is the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire popcorn bucket available?

Image by AMC Theaters

The popcorn bucket for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be available in select AMC theaters at the movie’s release. The bucket mimics the architecture of the mysterious buildings from Hollow Earth, a place that will be further explored in the upcoming sequel. The images of Godzilla and King Kong are also engraved on each side of the bucket.

Echoing the colossal clash the movie promises to show, the bucket is made of two separate containers, one painted in Godzilla’s blue and the other in King Kong’s orange. The two containers can be locked together or split apart, allowing you to share your popcorn with someone who cheers for the rival creature.

Each side of the gigantic popcorn bucket holds 180oz of popcorn. Together, both sizes will give you a supply of 360oz of popcorn, enough to satiate the hunger of even a titan. The bucket will be available for $26.99.

In addition to the popcorn bucket, AMC theaters will also offer collectible soda cups, each showcasing a figurine of the film’s main characters. The cups are still unlisted on AMC’s website, but the company has already revealed three designs for Godzilla, King Kong, and the villainous Skar King.

So far, there’s no information about the price of the figurine cups, but they will be available at the same time as the popcorn bucket on Mar. 28, 2024. There is, however, an LED 24oz Light-Up Cup of The New Empire being sold by AMC, in select theaters and on their official website. This cup illuminates your beverage like the powers of the colossal titans roaming the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rises from Hollow Earth on Mar. 29, 2024.