Cinemark ‘Ghostbusters’ popcorn bucket price, theaters, and more

Going to the theater is more about just seeing movies. Now at select theaters, movie-goers get the supreme delight of themed popcorn buckets. Popcorn buckets have always been a part of the perks of going out to the movies, but in recent years, they have become more creative.

The release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie came accompanied by her iconic pink car as a popcorn receptacle. And in more controversial circumstances, there was the infamous Dune popcorn bucket that we will never forget. Initially created to mimic the appearance of Shai-hulud, the teeth of the sandworm made getting your hand inside a logistical nightmare.

This go-around, the trend continues with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the film will show the return of Egon Spengler’s family when a mysterious and villainous cold front envelopes the coast in the heat of the summer. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be accompanied by its own popcorn bucket that may be less provocative than the previous one. Maybe.

Where can Ghostbusters fans get their popcorn bucket?

Image via Sony Pictures

At select theatres, ghost-busting fans can grab a popcorn bucket in the form of the most gluttonous specter in the franchise. These containers come in the form of the green ghost known as Slimer, who has a habit of gobbling up everything in front of him. A fitting form for a snack bucket to take, the collectible features Slimer with his mouth open, spilling his popcorn into a red basket.

These buckets, as well as an assortment of other merchandise options, are available exclusively at Cinemark theaters. The company also offers a more conventional bucket with Slimer on the outside, as well as a Smiler plushie. The Slimer popcorn bucket goes for $30, while the more traditional tin will be available for $15.

For those who are not able to make it to a local Cinemark, there are other options for selecting a Ghostbusters collectible. AMC does not disappoint with its own version of a popcorn bucket. Their merchandise also includes a Slimer, but a slightly more realistic rendition. The ghost has a mouth wide open and no helpful basket for the popcorn to be placed in.

The theater chain also offers a version where you don’t have to eat Slimer’s vomit. The second option is a ghost trap, where you can retrieve your snacks from a helpful tub on top. The ghost trap option will become available online for $39.99 when the film is released.

Whatever your prediction for ghosts and ghouls is, these theater chains have got you covered. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres on March 22, 2024.