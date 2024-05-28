Is there going to be another ‘Scarface’ movie? ‘Scarface 2’ rumors, trailer, and release date, explained

There are few cinematic triumphs as broadly known — and broadly referenced — as Scarface, one of the film world’s most treasured gangster flicks.

Recommended Videos

Its right up there with The Godfather on film critic lists of most influential crime capers, and its most-quoted line — “Say ‘hello’ to my little friend!” — is nearly as popular now as it was in the ’80s, when the film first released. More than 40 years after the first flick hit theaters, Scarface is as influential as ever, which inevitably inspires Hollywood moneymakers to consider returning to the story. Reports of a remake have swirled numerous times over the years, but recent reports of a sequel are far less common. Add a thoroughly convincing trailer for Scarface 2 into the mix, and people simply don’t know what to believe.

Is there going to be a Scarface 2?

via Universal

Sorry Scarface fans, but reports of a sequel are just as overblown as those frequent rumors about a remake of the early-’80s classic. Neither are set to become a reality anytime soon, and that’s likely something we should take as a blessing.

When it first released, Scarface was nowhere near as popular as it is now. It received largely negative reviews from critics and audiences, who disliked the blatant violence depicted in the film enough to nearly earn director Brian De Palma a Golden Raspberry. Any attempt to recapture the unexpected glory of Scarface is almost guaranteed to fall flat, so we shouldn’t be praying for a return to the fan-favorite story any time soon.

The Scarface 2 trailer, explained

All those rumors of a second Scarface were prompted by a thoroughly convincing trailer from YouTube channel KH Studio, which prides itself on creating quality, believable concept trailers. It managed that quite effectively with its Scarface 2 trailer, which convinced quite a few fans that another entry in the series was actually incoming.

Its a good trailer, despite a few moments of clear AI additions, and comments from viewers indicate that a sequel to the ’80s classic would be welcome among fans of the gangster film genre. Given the struggle to maintain the soul of the original in far too many modern remakes, however, it’s hard to be too disappointed by the lack of a genuine Scarface 2 project. Sure, it might be nice to return to the story — despite the clear hurdles presented by the first film’s conclusion — but unless it were approached perfectly, there’s no way any Scarface sequel would be anything but a broad disappointment.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more