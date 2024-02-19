Is TJ Miller in ‘Deadpool 3’?

Ryan Reynolds’ 2016 labor of love had many consequences. For good and for ill.

Recommended Videos

When Deadpool first premiered, Marvel audiences let out a collective sigh of relief. Not only is it a massive upgrade from the horrendous and cursed portrayal in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but it is a legitimately accomplished film. Wade Wilson (Reynolds) finally gets the film he deserves as The Merc With the Mouth. The origin story depicts his tragic circumstances of developing cancer and doing just about anything to find a cure. Including undergoing an experimental program that activates any latent mutant genes. Thus Deadpool is born in all his glory.

The film is celebrated in Marvel circles but isn’t without its controversy. Silicon Valley comedian, TJ Miller, is a prime character in Deadpool as Wade’s friend, Weasel. His comic timing and ability to further the plot was one of the many aspects of Deadpool that seemed like a slam dunk. In 2017, however, Miller received accusations of sexual misconduct and assault. According to The Daily Beast, an anonymous source recalled incidents of violence during their time together at George Washington University. These circumstances have cast doubt on the actor’s future in Deadpool 3 and the MCU.

Will Weasel return in Deadpool 3?

Photo via 20th Century Fox

Reynolds and the production of Deadpool have not spoken definitively about Miller’s return to the franchise, but there is little doubt about Weasel’s role in Deadpool 3. After appearing in Deadpool and its sequel, Miller has made it clear in no uncertain terms that he will not be working with Reynolds again. Speaking on the podcast, The Adam Carolla Show (via The Hollywood Reporter), the actor shed light on where he stood with the franchise’s star. Miller cited personal issues with Reynolds as the reason he would not be returning. He stated he was hurt during the filming of Deadpool 2, when Reynolds ad-libbed a line that seemed too personal. Because of that instance, the relationship suffered, leaving no room for him to return to the franchise.

“I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.’”

Miller concluded that Reynolds seemed to have a personal issue with the Silicon Valley actor, and he did not want to put himself in that situation. There was no reference to the allegations of assault against Miller, though this isn’t the first time he’s had an issue with a co-star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterland Tweeted about Miller’s unprofessionalism on-set. She also referred to the instance where Miller called in a fake bomb threat, which he has since blamed on a manic episode. It seems that without a doubt, there is no point where Weasel will return to the franchise. Even if Deadpool messes around with the time-space continuum again.