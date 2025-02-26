Is ‘White Chicks 2’ finally happening? Marlon Wayans drops comment about potential sequel

Marlon Wayans is constantly asked about White Chicks, even more than 20 years after its theatrical release. So, will we ever see more of Brittany and Tiffany Wilson’s pearly-white smiles and valley girl antics?

Recommended Videos

White Chicks was released in 2004, and although it did well at the box office, it was a critical flop. Its Rotten Tomatoes rating is an abysmal 15 percent, with critics describing it as having a “clunky plot,” “putrid bathroom humor,” and lead characters that are “overdone caricatures.” Still, it has amassed a cult following over the years and remains one of the Wayans brothers’ most popular, yet controversial, films. Still, fans want more, and Marlon has always said he wanted to do a sequel.

If you haven’t seen White Chicks (and we don’t blame you) it follows FBI agents Kevin and Marcus Copeland (Shawn and Marlon, respectively) as they get an assignment to protect socialite sisters Brittany and Tiffany Wilson from a kidnapping. But when things go awry, the agents are left to go undercover and pretend to be the sisters, navigating a high-society lifestyle and dealing with frenemies, all while working to catch the culprit.

Marlon spoke to Good Morning America at the NAACP Image Awards and said he always gets asked about White Chicks 2. “They love that movie. You know, I think it’s time. So, you know, let’s get Scary Movie 6 done, and then we’re gonna go bring out the White Chicks 2,” he replied.

Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory are currently working on the sixth installment of Scary Movie. While the brothers worked on Scary Movie 1 and Scary Movie 2, they weren’t involved in the succeeding films in the franchise due to a “crappy” deal with Miramax Films, then led by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob.

As for White Chicks, there’s the question of whether it’s aged well. Many slammed the movie for being racist, but Marlon defended the movie, saying, “White Chicks isn’t racist. It’s a buddy cop comedy where two men are pretending to be white girls to take down a kidnapper… It’s not us making fun of white people.” In another interview, Marlon said, “You know who loves White Chicks the most? White chicks,” adding that the intention was to make people laugh. The critics don’t deter the brothers from wanting to create a sequel, and last year on the movie’s 20th anniversary, Marlon posted on Instagram that he hopes to make a sequel before the film’s 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Marlon’s comment to GMA was misconstrued, with some outlets believing his statement to mean that White Chicks 2 is underway. He took to Instagram Stories to debunk headlines from Pubity and Complex, writing, “Not TRUE!!! But maybe ONE DAY.” If Scary Movie 6 proves to be a success, there might be a bigger chance of getting White Chicks 2 greenlit. Right now, however, despite Marlon’s desire to create the sequel, no concrete plans are in place.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy