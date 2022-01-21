Is your pet the next animal movie star like this epic cat?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if your pet was a movie star? Well, one guy decided to make that dream a reality by green screening his cat into iconic scenes from famous movies.

The Youtube channel OwlKitty features an adorable, adopted cat called Lizzy who can be seen starring in major films such as The Shining, Jurassic Park, and Jaws. What started as a bit of fun has now turned into a massive following of 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Take a look at some of the videos below.

OwlKitty was adopted from a pet shelter back in 2017 and now that she has become so successful her owners have begun using the platform to support and promote the message “adopt, don’t shop.”

The OwlKitty channel also posts behind-the-scenes footage of how the videos are made, and many viewers are shocked to find out just how little is actually needed in order to produce the content. In one video OwlKitty’s owners explain how basic it really is.

“Our whole operation it’s very small scale, it’s very homemade. It’s just us here in our apartment with a green screen. It’s just a green sheet that we hang up.”

The owner of OwlKitty has also stated that her being really cute definitely helps with the success of the channel so if you think your pet is just as adorable then it might be time to try your hand at editing your pet into your favorite films.