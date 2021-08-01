Is Zendaya Hinting Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Her Last MCU Movie?

Going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s not much talk of this being the last time we’ll see Tom Holland in the MCU. Despite being the conclusion of the Home trilogy, fans seem overwhelmingly confident that the actor will be back in the Spidey suit again after this. But will all of his co-stars stick around with him? In a recent interview, Zendaya suggested NWH might be her last outing in the franchise.

Speaking to E! News earlier this month, Zendaya – who plays Peter’s girlfriend Michelle “MJ” Jones – discussed the bittersweet feeling of making this movie, mentioning how it felt like it could be the last time the gang is all together in one place.

“We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one,” the actress said. “Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience.”

Zendaya’s comments could give rise to all kinds of fan theories. After all, the webhead’s love interests do have a tendency to die tragic deaths, so there’s the chance that MJ could lose her life – perhaps at the hands of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin? – in No Way Home, giving Holland’s Peter a remixed version of the loss of his usual high school girlfriend, Gwen Stacy.

Still, that would be a pretty dark twist for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man movies, which have generally been pretty light-hearted. And Zendaya’s word choices seem to imply there is the option out there for her to return alongside everyone else in a potential fourth film. It’s possible, though, that the actress may wish to move on to new opportunities. With four projects across 2020/21, a period that’s been quiet for a lot of stars, Zendaya’s getting busier all the time. Of course, her continuation with the MCU could be affected by how her relationship with Holland plays out off-screen too.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, also featuring the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, is all set to swing into cinemas this December 17th.