‘It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities’: ‘The Marvels’ producer teases setup for the next ‘Avengers’ movies, but the director has ‘no idea’

The constant cross-pollination between the various arms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a necessary evil, but you often get the impression that the filmmakers are the last ones to find out. It sounds as though The Marvels could fall into a similar trap, based on the discrepancies in comments made by producer Mary Livanos and director Nia DaCosta.

Speaking to Total Film, the former hinted that not only will be finding out more regarding the origins of Kamala Khan’s mysterious bangles, but some breadcrumbs could be dropped that lead all the way up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

“In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else,” she explains. “With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them.”

In the exact same interview, though, the person who actually directed the movie admitted she had no idea what’s in store come the next assemblage of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which leaves you wondering why The Marvels is planning to at the very least tease something that isn’t set in stone.

“That’s a question for Kevin Feige. I have lots of thoughts. But I actually have no idea what they’re going to do in the Avengers movies. I do know that those guys who are doing that watch the films, see what we’re doing. I have things I really want. But I’m not sure.”

Will The Marvels hint towards the fifth and sixth Avengers epics or not, then? The answer is as solid a maybe as you’re likely to find, which sums up the franchise’s recent struggles to a tee.