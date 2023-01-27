‘It Ends with Us’ fans are desperate to see Blake Lively with red hair, so here it is

Last year’s highest-selling and long-time New York Times Bestseller-ranked novel It Ends with Us is getting adapted for the silver screen, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni set to star in the silver screen adaptation of the Colleen Hoover-penned tale.

As is expected when it comes to beloved characters making the leap from the page to the screen, fans of Hoover’s work are trying their best to visualize a usually-blonde Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, who, in the novel, is a redhead.

Thankfully, It Ends with Us-loving internet sleuths didn’t need to fire up Photoshop to picture this pairing, as Lively went through a red hair phase roughly a decade ago, as pointed out by this Twitter post. Honestly, she looks great.

blake lively with red hair 🤌 pic.twitter.com/uYVFRNkdSi — blake lively comfort (@thinkerlively) January 27, 2023

While Blake Lively doesn’t have to do much besides busting out a box of L’Oreal Paris dye to fit the Lily Bloom look, a lot of her fans aren’t particularly thrilled with her involvement with the film, with many considering Hoover’s depictions of domestic abuse and sexual assault to be problematic.

me trying to stop blake lively from doing that colleen hoover movie pic.twitter.com/aa6jfEKAzO — allie 🪐 (@alliedorito) January 26, 2023

me going back in time to stop blake lively from auditioning for it ends with us pic.twitter.com/eG3B47RwVw — ro (@sthmerz) January 26, 2023

BLAKE LIVELY WHERE ANY OTHER JOBS NOT AVAILABLE TF IS THIS pic.twitter.com/10tr7dx8ZD https://t.co/YHSSj2kq5v — lexi ˚ ༘♡ ⋆｡˚ (@lexinafterhours) January 26, 2023

Whatever your views on Colleen Hoover’s work, Lively is all-in on It Ends with Us, with the actress not only starring, but executive producing the upcoming adaptation, alongside Hoover herself. Her co-star Justin Baldoni, meanwhile, is set to direct.

Despite having a fourth child on the way (which Taylor Swift fans are convinced they know the name of), Lively is certainly staying busy – per her IMDb profile, she is set to also appear in Proxy, The Making Of, and The Husband’s Secret. Lively is also set to reprise her role in a sequel to A Simple Favor.