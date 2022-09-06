‘It Follows’ appreciation inadvertently kick-starts group sharing session for horrifying first date movies

Not every film is first date material.

The classic dinner and a movie date remains one of the most regularly used formulas for a good date night, but the movie selection is a vital element. Without the right flick, a first-time film date can go down the drain quickly. This quickly became the dominating topic of a recent post on Reddit, after a user’s attempt at an It Follows appreciation post took an abrupt left turn.

User AnonymousJoe35 was simply trying to share their admiration for the 2014 film when their post inadvertently sparked a debate about the very worst first date flicks. It Follows is a unique and intriguing horror film that orients itself around a horrifying sexually transmitted supernatural entity. As noted by AnonymousJoe35, the film has elements of both Final Destination and Teeth woven into its plot, with a premise that very much reminds viewers “how death is stalking all of us and it will always get us sooner or later.”

The film is not a great pick for a first date, given the sexually-transmitted nature of its stalker, and the general gruesome nature of its plot. This was confirmed by the post’s top comment, supplied by user peachboyspeaks, who noted that they “ruined a first date with that movie once” and quickly sparked a site-wide conversation about the worst films to accompany a first date.

If you’re looking for a list of films to avoid on first dates—or even early Netflix and chill sessions—the Reddit post offers up an excellent selection. Flicks like Million Dollar Baby and Precious are a bit too grim and intense to keep those first date vibes alive, FYI.

The comment section for AnonymousJoe35’s post is a hilarious and surprisingly helpful breakdown of what makes a good first date film, as well as a warning for which plots to avoid. Anything with a heavy emphasis on grim and morose storylines is probably not a good fit, but nor are the vast majority of horror flicks. Hereditary and Midsommar are wonderful movies, but maybe save them for the fourth or fifth date.

The debate in the comment section eventually gave way to glowing appreciation for everything It Follows is—including a horrible first date film. People rained praise on the 2014 horror flick, noting its stellar pacing and the “impending dread” that it captures during its runtime. If you’ve never seen it, its safe to say that Reddit highly recommends the film—just not for your next date night.