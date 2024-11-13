‘It’s a big decision’: James Bond producers confirm the next 007 will tick these three boxes, and a major first could be coming

It’s now over three years on from the demise of Daniel Craig’s 007 in No Time To Die, which was released in September 2021, but somehow we’re still yet to find out who will be our next James Bond. For comparison’s sake, Pierce Brosnan made his last appearance as the character in 2002 and by 2005 Craig himself had been cast. At least series producers have now provided us with some clues.

The man himself might not have been announced just yet — although rumors are always rife — but the long-term custodians of all things 007 have now teased what we can expect the next Bond to be like. Since Craig was hired for the role, the world has changed massively and the cinematic landscape has thankfully evolved to be much more diverse than it was 20 years ago. Fellow British icon Doctor Who has been played by both a woman and a Black queer actor this decade, for instance.

Could Bond be set for his own major regeneration when he finally strolls his way into another gun barrel sequence?

James Bond producers describe the perfect next 007

Photo via MGM

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — the daughter and stepson of original producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, who have steered the good ship Bond since 1995 — had a few choice hints to make about 007 No. 7 when chatting with The Independent. Namely, they revealed three requirements we can expect the new guy to meet, as well as one exciting possibility.

First of all, yes, that’s new guy. The first thing on the Broccolis’ list is that Bond has to be a man (Jenna Ortega would agree with that choice). The second is that he should be in his 30s. And a related third is that he should be willing to commit to at least a “decade’s worth of films.” The most worthwhile revelation is that he doesn’t necessarily have to be white. The producers are open to casting the first POC Bond.

“It’s a big decision,” said Barbara Broccoli, as taciturn on the matter as ever. Whoever is cast, Broccoli admits that she knows they will receive a lot of backlash at first — back in 2005, there was a lot of “anti-Daniel nonsense,” Broccoli recalls, given that many felt he didn’t fit the classic visual template for the hero — but they have to trust their gut and move the brand forward.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Wilson added. “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

The loudest rumors on who could replace Craig indicate that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could swap the bare skin and furs of Kraven the Hunter for the superspy’s sharp suits and a good shave. It is worth noting that Taylor-Johnson is a male in his 30s who doesn’t seem shy of committing to franchises (see his many comic book movies). Or is now the time to pull the chord on the first Bond of color? James Bond will return… we just don’t know what he’ll look like when he does.

