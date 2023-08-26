‘It’s almost inhuman. He can do everything!’: Adam Sandler had no issues wearing many hats on his nepo-tastic new Netflix movie

It sounds so cliched that it runs the risk of unleashing full-body cringe, but Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison production company really is like a family, which can be proven by nothing else but the sheer volume of cast and crew members who continually come back for more.

Sure, the actor and producer comes under regular fire for roping in his nearest and dearest for a string of largely unfunny comedies that regularly decimate Netflix’s viewership charts, but the same criticisms can’t be leveled at the acclaimed You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which boasts a staggering 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.

As well as producing and playing a role in the story, the film keeps it well and truly in the family by recruiting Sandler’s wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny to tackle major parts onscreen. It might sound like nepotism running rampant, but director Sammi Cohen couldn’t speak highly enough of the multitasking Netflix mainstay in an interview with Decider.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it. And I don’t know if I ever will again. No one thing suffers. He’s really able to wear all these hats. He does everything. It’s almost inhuman. I’m like, it’s unfair, he can do everything!”

Regardless of what you think of his back catalogue, the fact Sandler has been residing near the top of the Hollywood A-list for close to 30 years underlines that he’s very good at what he does on both sides of the camera, with You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah continuing his recent hot streak of acclaim in spectacular style.