Netflix strikes while the Adam Sandler iron is at its hottest by unveiling release date for the resurgent star’s 2nd original movie in 3 months

Netflix and Adam Sandler have gone hand-in-hand for years ever since the actor and producer’s Happy Madison inked an exclusive development deal with the streaming service, but the veteran funnyman is arguably on the hottest streak of his career after more than 30 years in the business.

Hustle ranks as the best-reviewed entry in his entire filmography and marked the first sole Happy Madison production to end up being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes after nearly 50 attempts, while this week’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is still carrying a perfect 100 percent approval rating on the aggregation site.

Wasting no time at all in striking while the iron is hot, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for animated comedy Leo and confirmed a Nov. 21 release date, with Sandler both voicing the title character and serving as part of the production team.

A coming-of-age musical comedy, Leo finds Sandler’s lizard after decades spent as the resident classroom lizard at an elementary school, where he decides that now is the perfect time to escape to freedom and enjoy all that the outside world has to offer after discovering he only has one year to live.

It sounds like a cross between The Bucket List and Finding Nemo, and if Sandler continues his rich vein of form, then subscribers could be onto a winner. Of course, this being the Sandman and Netflix, success is guaranteed no matter how it turns out.