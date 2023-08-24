‘It’s like ‘Star Wars,’ but with violence, sex, and swearing’: ‘Rebel Moon’ star gives Netflix’s sci-fi epic the hardest of hard sells

Even if you weren’t aware of its previous state of existence, it becomes pretty clear after watching the Rebel Moon trailer that Zack Snyder’s Netflix epic is heavily indebted to Star Wars, which is fair enough when the project was first set up at Disney and Lucasfilm.

Neither the filmmaker nor his wife and producing partner Deborah were too keen to shoehorn it into an existing IP, though, which is looking as if it’s going to be a huge win for not just the Snyder clan, but Netflix subscribers everywhere when Part One – A Child of Fire arrives in December.

Image via Netflix

For star Ed Skrein, he made no bones about where the framework of Rebel Moon came from during an interview with ScreenRant, and it’s about as hard as hard sells come for anyone who finds the Disney era of George Lucas’ sprawling saga to be a little too wishy-washy for their tastes.

“I can’t remember if he said it or if someone else said it to me, but I, this is how, when people say, “Oh, what are you working on?” I say, “It’s like Star Wars, but with violence, sex and swearing.” I don’t know if you want to say that. Yeah, okay. Well, that is, yeah. And once I heard it, I was like, sign me up. Because in this age where we’re not making new IP so much, you know, this formulaic age, it’s such a privilege to be part of new world-building. Also, as someone who, my taste is so much more in a subversive underground arts, to be part of such a commercial behemoth such as this with such subversive tendencies, it was just a mouthwatering prospect.”

The Deadpool alum isn’t the only one who finds it to be a mouthwatering prospect, and all the signs are pointing to Rebel Moon delivering on its promise of doing Star Wars better than Star Wars, which is sure to stick in the craw of the Mouse House that let it slip from its grasp.