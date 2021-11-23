It’s time to remember sexiest man alive Paul Rudd’s Christmas movie

People magazine has named their sexiest man in 2021, and it comes as no surprise to many that the man on the cover is finally Paul Rudd. Rudd has completely leaned into the idea of being the sexiest man alive and even toted to People that he’s totally getting business cards made.

“I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

Rudd claiming the sexiest man alive title has us re-visiting his film history and choosing our favorite characters. Maybe it’s the time of year, or because we’re always suckers for a funny Christmas movie, but we’re ready to watch All Is Bright this weekend in celebration of the holiday season, and of course, Rudd himself.

The synopsis for the movie is as follows:

“Two French Canadian ne’er-do-wells travel to New York City with a scheme to get rich quick selling Christmas trees. Easygoing charmer Rene (Paul Rudd) clashes with misanthropic ex-con Dennis (Paul Giamatti), whose wife Rene just stole. Still, this odd couple must make an honest go of it.”

Making a go of it is a solid way to describe the schemes and hijinks Rene and Dennis get themselves into. It’s certainly not the warm-fuzzy film you might expect for the holidays, but it’s an absolute must-watch. You can see the trailer for the holiday comedy below if you’ve somehow lived this long without watching All Is Bright.

You can watch All Is Bright on Amazon Video now.