‘I’ve been asked not to comment on it’: Mark Ruffalo reveals he’s been forbidden from talking about a ‘Hulk’ movie amid Disney/Universal deal

Tom Holland traditionally gets a lot of flak for his loose lips, but let’s not forget that Mark Ruffalo is the king of the MCU spoiler. This is the man who livestreamed Thor: Ragnarok‘s opening to Instagram before it released and who let slip the ending to Avengers: Infinity War a year before it came out.

In contrast to his on-screen alter ego, the taciturn Bruce Banner, Ruffalo is such an open book that he has a knack for admitting juicy secrets even when he’s really trying not to. Case in point, the Poor Things star has revealed that he’s been ordered by Marvel Studios not to speak about the possibility of another Hulk standalone movie happening in the future. Which can’t help but make us wonder if that’s because something is perhaps in the works.

As MCU experts may know, Marvel has long been forbidden from making a new Hulk film due to Universal owning the distribution rights to the Green Goliath. With Disney buying out NBCUniversal’s stake in Hulu, however, this unprecedented deal between the two companies seemingly leaves the door open to some kind of agreement to be made regarding Hulk. When asked if anything was developing on that front, Ruffalo played coy, but it’s clear that he’s getting excited by the idea.

As he told ComicBook.com:

“Not that I know of. I’ve been asked not to comment on it, that specifically. Hopefully one day though they’ll work it out. I think it could be really cool and I’ve been putting a lot into what it could be to be cool, but I don’t know yet.”

Many were hoping that the She-Hulk TV series was the first step on the road to Hulk getting his own movie outing again, and maybe, just maybe, that hope will pay off eventually. For the moment, though, let’s just give Ruffalo the benefit of the doubt and assume there really is nothing to tell. As incredible as such a development would be.