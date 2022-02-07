‘Jackass Forever’ dominates the box office in opening weekend

After spending the majority of its eight-week run at the top of the charts, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been dethroned at the box office by the return of the all-time classic comedy franchise Jackass.

Last week, Jackass Forever hit theatres as the fourth addition to the series and the last since Jackass 3.5 graced cinema screens more than a decade ago. In its debut weekend, Jackass Forever garnered $23.5 million in North America.

The film was shown in more than 3,600 theaters around the region. According to Variety, viewers who went to see the film were majority male. Of these men, the majority were between 18 and 34, with 25 percent over 35.

With a spread of ages so wide it appears the two-decade-old franchise has not only maintained longtime fans but also brought in a whole new generation of viewers over the years. The Paramount production was praised by Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for the company.

“In a business that doesn’t surprise all that often, it’s sure nice to know that surprises — good ones — can still happen,” Aronson said.

“I was pretty heartened by the percentage of moviegoers over 35. Who knew?”

Jackass dominated the box office despite tough competition, up against Roland Emmerich’s epic Moonfall which also launched last week. While there was high expectation for this sci-fi flick with its unique story and cast of stars, it seems things didn’t go as planned, raking in just over $10 million on opening weekend.

If you’ve yet to check it out, you can see Jackass Forever in many regions around the world at theaters right now.