Jacob Elordi’s new Netflix horror remake is coming, and we need to talk about how preposterously gorgeous the cast is

Jacob Elordi has really been stretching his acting muscles of late, from the high society sauciness of Saltburn to his turn as an unusually lofty Elvis Presley in Priscilla. The Euphoria icon is venturing where he’s never gone before with his latest movie, however — the horror genre. Not one to do anything by halves, Elordi’s partnered up with both Netflix and an Oscar-winning director to remake one of the most legendarily scary tales of all time.

After struggling to get it off the ground since the late 2000s, Guillermo del Toro has finally completed work on his own take on the story of Frankenstein. It’s currently unclear exactly how The Shape of Water director is going to put his own fresh stamp on Mary Shelley’s gothic novel, which has to be one of the most adapted books ever written, but there’s one thing it has that’s already causing it to stand apart from the other versions: its preposterously gorgeous cast.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has wrapped filming, and we are not ready for the electric power of this cast

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘FRANKENSTEIN’ has officially wrapped filming.



Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi & Mia Goth. pic.twitter.com/sjSjArgQsU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 30, 2024

In what is either a perfect bit of production planning or an ironic coincidence, del Toro’s Frankenstein has officially concluded its shoot just as spooky season begins, Oct. 1. To date, we don’t know when the movie will release, other than that it’s definitely on its way to Netflix, but honestly, that’s OK because we need some time to prepare ourselves for this cast sharing the screen.

With no offense to Boris Karloff, who rocked the flat-top and the neck-bolts better than anybody, sexiness is not something we tend to associate with the Frankenstein story, but this version is surely going to deliver on that in spades. Oscar Isaac is all set to become the very first Victor Frankenstein we’d love to play doctor with and Elordi’s undead creature may just turn out to be a monster in the streets and in the sheets.

And let’s not overlook Mia Goth, possibly the number one scream queen of the age right now, in the role of Elizabeth, Victor’s bride. Everybody say “thank you, Marvel” for making such a mess of Blade that Goth was free enough to shoot this film while her MCU debut languishes in development hell. That’s not even mentioning a couple of silver foxes to appeal to a certain demographic in the forms of Christoph Waltz and Lars Mikkelsen.

Just take a look at these three stars sizzling on the red carpet and try and tell me they won’t bring more electricity than a live-giving lightning bolt?

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The sheer star-power wattage of Elordi, Isaac, and Goth is so blinding that we’re not even mad that Andrew Garfield had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, leaving Elordi to replace him. If del Toro wants to kick-start a Hot Monsters cinematic universe with this one, though, and bring back Garfield for, say, Sexy Creature of the Black Lagoon, we would not complain.

Again, there’s no direct word on when this one could hit Netflix as yet, but a release window sometime around Halloween 2025 would be the most logical guess. So put down your flaming torches, everybody, because this cast is bringing the heat all on their own. Guillermo del Toro’s Hot Frankenstein is coming soon.

