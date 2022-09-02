Jaded moviegoers name the film franchises that overstayed their welcome

It seems like the franchise has become the new movie star in the world of cinema; gone are the days where Brad Pitt or Jennifer Lawrence could single-handedly draw a crowd with their name alone and in its place, a slew of films that make a splash at the box office off of the legacy that comes with their predecessors; looking at you, Jurassic World Dominion.

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with films as a franchise, and where some cinematic franchises, such as the MCU, continue to hold their own with audiences, there are many others that the folks of r/movies would be happy to see put to bed.

The initiator came in swinging hard with a list of muddied franchises in tow, among them Rambo, The Terminator, Alien, The Matrix, Robocop, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars.

Most of the answers consisted of action and science fiction properties, but one user threw a romance franchise into the ring, suggesting that three, nay, two (nay, one?) films for the controversial 365 Days was far too much.

Another user spoke the minds of many by suggesting that the Fast & Furious franchise needs to come to an end, lest we get a film that’s “set in space,” as the user put it. Needless to say, someone received quite the piece of news today.

And many others were happy to join in with lists of their own, with more than a few overlapping pieces.

Indeed, some franchises just need to pack it in, while other films probably would’ve been better off without them; nothing needed to follow First Blood, especially any movie that waves away the staunch anti-war commentary that the original so masterfully crafted.