Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ reboot heading to Prime Video

Fans of the beloved 1989 original made it perfectly clear that they didn’t want Jake Gyllenhaal stepping in for Patrick Swayze to headline a Road House remake, but that’s exactly what they’re getting. One positive for the detractors is that they can ignore it completely, with the new version heading straight to streaming on Prime Video.

As per Deadline, Amazon Studios will be spearheading Road House V2.0, with Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity‘s Doug Liman on directorial duties. It’s been a long time coming for the project, even if a direct-to-video sequel was released in 2006 that nobody wants to talk about.

To give you an indication of how long Road House has been gestating, UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey was originally attached to headline a female-driven reinvention, but Academy Award nominee and newfound action star Gyllenhall has ended up with those momentous Swayze-sized shoes to step into.

There’s even a supporting cast in place, with The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior and No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen being joined by Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Ironically given Rousey’s prior involvement, Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter who ends up working as a bouncer in the Florida Keys, before getting himself into all sorts of trouble that can only be resolved with fists. We don’t need a brand new Road House, but it’s happening, and there’s nothing we can do about it.