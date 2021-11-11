The Internet Doesn’t Want Jake Gyllenhaal Remaking Road House

For unknown reasons, Jake Gyllenhaal has decided to end his decade-long and entirely self-imposed exile from broad studio movies to sign on for as many action-driven projects as possible in the shortest space of time.

In the interest of those keeping count; the Academy Award nominee has Michael Bay’s Ambulance coming in February, he remains attached to Netflix’s video game adaptation The Division, while he’s doubling down on comic book blockbusters via Oblivion Song and Prophet, on top of Guy Ritchie’s The Interpreter.

If that still wasn’t enough, Gyllenhaal is now circling the long-gestating remake of 1989 Patrick Swayze cult classic Road House. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet would rather he didn’t even attempt to follow in the roundhouse-kicking and gloriously mulleted footsteps of Swayze’s Jack Dalton.

Nope, newp, no… Roadhouse is B Movie glorious and does not need a remake. https://t.co/IGzr7BJWnl — Patrick (@QuadCityPat) November 11, 2021

I'm down for a ROADHOUSE remake, the original is a fun campy good time. And I'm a big fan of Gyllenhaal in almost anything. But for some reason this casting bugs me immensely. I'm rarely bothered, but it's just not right… he's the wrong guy! He's Robert Graysmith! — Danny (@DNAlienPrime) November 11, 2021

Doug Liman is looking to direct the new version of Road House, but that’s far from a guarantee when he’s got a penchant for boarding projects that don’t always end up getting in front of cameras. Do we need to see this particular film remade? Absolutely not, but if it isn’t with Gyllenhaal and Liman, it’ll be with another star and director, so they’re definitely not the worst pair in the world.