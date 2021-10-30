Title And Plot Details Revealed For Guy Ritchie And Jake Gyllenhaal Action Thriller

Having experienced mixed critical and commercial returns for his forays into blockbuster filmmaking with the Sherlock Holmes movies, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Aladdin, Guy Ritchie has pivoted back into action thrillers with The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man and the upcoming Operation Fortune.

At the other end of the spectrum, Jake Gyllenhaal has moved back into broad genre territory after a self-imposed exile that lasted a decade, following up Spider-Man: Far From Home with Michael Bay’s Ambulance, while he’s also attached to comic book adaptations Oblivion Song and Prophet.

It was announced earlier this month that the pair were teaming up for an untitled project, and Deadline have now revealed the details. The Interpreter starts shooting in January 2022, with Gyllenhaal starring as Sergeant John Kinley, a soldier who returns to Afghanistan to repay a debt.

While on his last tour of duty, Kinley was partnered with local interpreter Ahmed, and they wound up as the only survivors of an ambush. Back on home soil, the veteran learns that the man who saved his life was denied safe passage to America, so he heads back into the warzone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before local militia get to them first. Ritchie and Gyllenhaal should make for a dynamic duo, so The Interpreter is well-placed to offer solid entertainment for audiences.