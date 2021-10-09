Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks For Guy Ritchie’s New Movie

Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal have become more prolific than ever over the last couple of years, so it’s fitting that the two would eventually cross paths, with Deadline reporting that the actor is in talks to star in the filmmaker’s next directorial effort, which is expected to start shooting before the end of this year.

Since wrapping billion-dollar Disney blockbuster Aladdin, Ritchie returned to his crime thriller roots and has since knocked out The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune in quick succession, with the latter heading to theaters in January.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal’s Netflix thriller The Guilty released last week, Michael Bay’s Ambulance is coming in February, while he’s also recently attached himself to high concept comic book adaptations Oblivion Song and Prophet, so the 40 year-old is evidently keen to maintain a hectic schedule.

There’s no word on any plot details or even a title as of yet, but it’s clearly come together very quickly behind the scenes. The more projects Ritchie piles onto his plate the less likely it seems that he’ll be returning for the in-development Aladdin sequel, but if we’re being honest, we’d much rather see him crank out mid budget genre films when his blockbuster efforts have tended to be so inconsistent.