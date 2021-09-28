Guy Ritchie Spy Film Starring Jason Statham And Aubrey Plaza Gets New Name and Release Date

Operation Fortune is the official new name of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy film, which was previously called Five Eyes, according to Collider. It was also announced that the Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza-starring film is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022. The film also stars Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.

Statham and Plaza play spies, from MI6 and the CIA respectively, enlisted by the Five Eyes network to thwart the sale of a deadly technology.

Statham, a frequent Ritchie collaborator will double as a co-producer on the film, which was penned by Ritchie himself, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Check out the announcement from the film’s official Twitter page below:

From Director Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.



In theaters January 21st. #OperationFortune

Davies and Atkinson both co-wrote Ritchie’s previous two films, Wrath of Man and The Gentleman. Grant also appeared in The Gentlemen while Hartnett worked with Ritchie in his latest film, Wrath of Man.

Ritchie’s latest two films have proven to be quite profitable, with both The Gentleman and Wrath of Man more than doubling their respective budgets at the box office in each case.

Some of Ritchie’s most acclaimed and widely known films include Snatch, Aladdin, Sherlock Holmes and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

