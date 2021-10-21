Watch: Ambulance Trailer Reveals Michael Bay’s Latest Action Extravaganza

Michael Bay hasn’t directed a movie that released in theaters since summer 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, although he did helm Netflix’s 6 Underground in the interim. If there’s one filmmaker in the industry that doesn’t benefit from having their output watched on a small screen; it’s the orchestrator of Bayhem.

Luckily, the first trailer has just dropped for Ambulance, the remake of a 2005 Danish thriller that arrives in February 2022. If you’re expecting high art, subtlety, or any semblance of complexity then you’ve come to the wrong place, but it looks like a lot of fun regardless.

Michael Bay Shares First Images From New Action Movie Ambulance 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II partner up to rob a bank, but things naturally go south very quickly, and they’re forced to go on the run, where they hijack the titular mode of transport that houses Eiza Gonzalez’s paramedic. The footage has all of Bay’s visual trademarks, from swooping cameras and sunsets to explosive pyrotechnics and slow motion, which is no bad thing in this instance.

Ambulance looks like a relentless, breathless action thriller anchored by three strong performances from a trio of talented stars, and it could turn out to be Bay’s best work in years if it lives up to the potential glimpsed in the promo.