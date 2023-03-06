James Bond fans risk assassination by demanding an unpopular new direction for the incoming reboot

“James Bond will return,” that was the message featured at the end of No Time to Die that promised us Daniel Craig’s explosive exit as 007 wouldn’t be the last time we’ll see the super-spy on our screens. Exactly what form his grand rebirth in Bond 26 will take, though, is anyone’s guess as producers have yet to reveal the identity of the seventh actor to don Jimmy boy’s tux.

If they’re short of ideas, however, Amazon and EON should definitely turn to the fansfor inspiration, as folks have been sharing some very hot takes on what they want from 007’s future. Typically, Bond lovers will voice an interest in seeing the franchise go back to the tone of Ian Fleming’s books and perhaps even revert to a period 1960s setting. And yet, in a Reddit thread asking people to air their “unpopular” opinions on Bond 26, many fans have admitted they actually want the exact opposite.

It might not be fashionable to say it, but a chunk of the fandom seems keen for Bond to revisit the pure fun of yesteryear, citing GoldenEye as an example of what the series can be when it aims to be pure and simple (not to mention incredibly horny) spy entertainment.

Ditch the complicated storylines, pick up the punchlines.

It’s true, the fans are genuinely demanding something “campy and silly.” We never thought we’d see that after Die Another Day.

Plus, they actually want “formulaic” plotting. What is going on?!

Another pitched a new trilogy which starts out light-hearted before growing darker each movie.

While those who lean towards From Russia With Love more than The Spy Who Loved Me might prefer to be fed to a Bond villain’s shark than see a campy reboot come to pass, it’s clear that the James Bond series needs to make a huge change following the conclusion of the Craig era. What producers have cooked up, though, is for their eyes only at this stage.