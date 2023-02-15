‘James Bond’ fans think ‘The Flash’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ mean 007’s own nostalgic reboot is coming

We really are living in the golden age of nostalgia cinema. With the world around us looking a little bleak and the future oftentimes looking even bleaker, people are turning to their more rosy-tinted past to find joy today. It would seem that Hollywood execs and writers are well aware of this as they have been churning out films and projects that see the return of some of our favorite stars of the past, and perhaps it’s James Bond‘s turn too.

This year we are seeing two classic characters played by two iconic actors return back to our screens in the form of Harrison Ford’s Indian Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash. Given that both these actors played these roles back in 89, one fan wonders if that could mean the return of another iconic actor in an iconic role from the same year.

Indiana Jones ‘89 is coming back!

Batman ‘89 is coming back!

Bond ‘89…please? pic.twitter.com/koilmhAelu — Chris (@GelNerd) February 13, 2023

Back in 1989, the role of James Bond was played by Timothy Dalton in the film Licence to Kill. We have had a few other Bonds since then, but we are currently in the interim period where the next 007 has yet to be announced. Now, we aren’t expecting for a moment that Dalton will return to the role but perhaps he could make an appearance in the next Bond film in some way or another.

Plenty of fans are on board with this (how could they not be given how deeply nostalgia has its claws in us).

This is perhaps wishful thinking, but hope remains.

Can they get this done before the end of the year? 🙂 — Michael Sheridan (@SheridanWriter) February 14, 2023

Some really want to see more Dalton on their screens full stop.

Such a brilliant talent I feel we are missing out on! Dalton needs to be on our big and small screens more. — Chris (@GelNerd) February 13, 2023

Some are saying we should shake things up a little.

He should play the bad guy. — Matthew Leigh (@FrontlineFire) February 14, 2023

Many long for the good old days of theatre, and 1989 was a particularly good year.

I was working at a movie theater back in 89 – every weekend the place was packed. Even the “non-blockbusters” were amazing that year. — Martin T. Pierro (@MartinPierro1) February 14, 2023

This fan suggests we take some notes from Logan.

76 year-old Timothy Dalton in a LOGAN-style 'Old Man Bond'… 👍👍👍👍👍



It writes itself. — Matt Green (@matthewgreen316) February 13, 2023

here are plenty of other things from that year that we also wish would make a resurgence.

Could 1989 house prices come back please? — James H – long covid sucks 🙁 (@fitgeek_uk) February 13, 2023

Many believe that this is a pipe dream however and that, though a lovely idea, it is only a wish.

We can only wish 😄 — Alex Razos (@AlexRazos) February 14, 2023

It only makes you wonder what people 30 years ahead of us will want from this time period, that’s if we haven’t all gone to war over energy and food by then!