James Bond Expert Thinks Idris Elba Has Missed The Boat To Play 007

Though No Time to Die has been postponed to November in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, there is still a hushed excitement surrounding what will surely be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time as 007.

It’ll mark the end of an era, then – an era filled with remarkable highs (see: Casino Royale and Skyfall) and disappointing lows. Here’s looking at you, Quantum of Solace. But with True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga behind the lens for Bond 25, fans are quietly optimistic that Craig’s last hurrah will be one to remember.

This, of course, begs the question: who will be the one to pick up the mantle (and license to kill) in Craig’s absence? Well, according to Bond expert and author Robbie Sims (h/t The Express), it’s unlikely to be Idris Elba. In fact, Sims even goes so far as to suggest that, while Elba would have made a great 007, the ship has already sailed.

So if they wanted him to do more than one film, there’s a danger he’s going to go into A View To Kill territory where he’s a lot older than his leading lady. Idris Elba would be great as Bond. I think he’s missed the boat unfortunately since he’s in his late forties now.

If not Elba, then who? Robbie Sims considers Tom Hardy to be a viable candidate, particularly when you consider that Christopher Nolan has been tipped for Bond 26. The cinematic auteur is deep in production on his mind-melting blockbuster, Tenet, but the fact that Bond 25 is coming much later than expected may bode well for Nolan’s chances – and, by effect, Hardy’s, who is quickly emerging as the favorite to pick up the flame from the outgoing Daniel Craig.

Following its recent delay, No Time to Die has been penciled in for a global release on November 12th, 2020. And after that? Who knows, but our money is on either Tom Hardy or Henry Cavill to clinch the title role.