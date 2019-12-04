First No Time To Die Trailer Promises An Epic Final Outing For Daniel Craig

He plays Bond, James Bond, but not for much longer. Daniel Craig has inhabited the role of the iconic secret agent for the past 14 years and counting, but he’s officially saying goodbye to the character with No Time To Die, his fifth outing as 007. Craig’s tenure has been a mixed bag, to be honest, but hopes are high that he’ll be given a fitting sendoff next April. And this new teaser trailer is sure to only ramp up the hype even more, offering up thrilling set pieces, exhilarating action and another globetrotting journey.

Alongside Craig, the supporting cast from 2015’s Spectre are set to return, too. For one, the MI6 gang are present and correct – so that’s Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Ben Whishaw (Q). Lea Seydoux is also appearing as Madeline Swann, making her the first Bond Girl to show up in two films since Eunice Gayson’s Sylvia Trench in the 60s. And don’t forget Jeffrey Wright back as Felix Leiter for the first time since 2008’s Quantum of Solace.

NTTD will feature a starry bunch of newcomers, too, though. Rami Malek is Bond’s new nemesis Safin, a supervillain who’s a “nasty piece of work” and really gets under the spy’s skin. Lashana Lynch, meanwhile, is Nomi, who’s widely reported to be the MI6 agent who takes over the 007 codename following Bond’s retirement, and Ana de Armas is Paloma, described as “irresponsible” and “bubbly” and who plays a key role in Bond’s latest mission.

Bond 25 has had a bumpy road to the screen, so it’d better be worth the wait. Originally, Danny Boyle was going to serve up his bold vision for the franchise, before creative differences with execs forced him to leave. Cary Fukunaga then took over as director, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge revamping an older version of the script. There’ve been some negative rumors and a bit of controversy, too, but ultimately, No Time To Die has managed to come out the other end of production with much more positivity around it than there was before. And this trailer certainly paints a promising picture of what’s to come.