James Bond Returns In No Time To Die Super Bowl TV Spot

He might be the current Bond, James Bond, but that won’t be the case for too much longer. While Daniel Craig has held onto the role of the iconic secret agent for well over a decade now, he’s set to say goodbye to the beloved hero with No Time To Die, his fifth outing as the super spy.

If we’re being honest, the actor’s time in the franchise has been a mixed bag, but we’re hopeful that he’ll go out in glory when his last Bond film arrives in theaters this April. So far, the signs are all pretty positive, but just to remind everyone that 007 is on his way back to the big screen in just a few months’ time, Sony dropped a new trailer during the Super Bowl tonight, offering up teases of what looks to be some thrilling set pieces, well choreographed action and, of course, tons of gadgets and girls. Indeed, it’s the Bond we all know and love, and we can’t wait to see what the studio’s got cooked up for us with the upcoming blockbuster.

While Craig might be hogging most the spotlight here, we also know that a number of his supporting cast members from Spectre will be returning, too. You’ve got the MI6 gang, for one – that’s Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Ben Whishaw (Q) – while Lea Seydoux is also back as Madeline Swann. And let’s not forget Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, who’s showing up for the first time since 2008’s Quantum of Solace.

Of course, it’s no secret that the film has had a bumpy road to the big screen and as such, there’s a lot of pressure on Bond 25 to deliver the goods. Especially since it’s Craig’s final time in the role. And while the buzz surrounding the pic has been a bit mixed so far, we’re feeling cautiously optimistic that No Time To Die will still provide a fitting swansong for the actor and send him off on a positive note.