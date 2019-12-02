Bond’s Back In First No Time To Die Teaser Trailer

No Time To Die has taken its sweet time in coming to theaters. To begin with, Danny Boyle was going to put his own unique stamp on the series, until he walked away due to creative differences. Cary Fukunaga then boarded the project, with Daniel Craig himself insisting that Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge help freshen up the script. Throw in a release date change and some stories about a rocky production, and it all painted a somewhat concerning picture for the latest outing in the franchise.

But with shooting now wrapped, it seems it’s time to begin the marketing and ahead of the first full-length trailer dropping this coming week, we finally have a quick little teaser to feast on. It doesn’t show a whole lot, but offers up a few small glimpses of the action that we’ll be treated to in addition to what looks to be some awesome set pieces. No doubt, it’s a tantalizing taste of what’s to come.

Of course, No Time To Die will be Craig’s last time playing the iconic super spy, with the actor looking to end his run under the tuxedo on a strong note. After all, his Bond films have been a little inconsistent over the years, and with the long-running franchise set to adopt a new attitude towards its female cast members, the producers have the chance now to put a fresh spin on a character that’s never been particularly well known for his personal or emotional development.

In any case, this teaser is definitely promising and with the full thing coming in just a few days, we’re certainly eager to see more ahead of No Time To Die‘s arrival in April 2020, when we get what’ll hopefully be a fitting send-off for Craig’s take on James Bond.