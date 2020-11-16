James Cameron May Be Making A New Terminator Movie Set In The Future

A great deal of Terminator fans were hoping that James Cameron’s long-awaited return to the franchise would arrest the gradual decline in quality that plagued the three sequels that followed in the wake of the filmmaker’s first two classics. Despite being actively involved as a producer, though, as well as having a hand in developing the story, Cameron’s presence wasn’t enough to stop Dark Fate from bombing at the box office.

The sixth installment won plenty of praise and was named by many as the best entry in the series since Judgment Day almost 30 years previously, but a succession of subpar follow-ups looked to have sapped any interest that audiences had in seeing more adventures set in the world that Cameron had created 35 years ago. And so, the pic ultimately ended up being yet another disappointment for the property.

New Terminator: Dark Fate Images Show Off Schwarzenegger And Hamilton In Action 1 of 4

Dark Fate‘s poor performance looked to have hammered the final nail into Terminator‘s coffin, too, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the man behind Titanic and Avatar still wants to restore the franchise to former glories, and is reportedly considering the idea of doing another new movie, one that would focus on the war between humanity and machines in the future and hopefully tell that story much better than McG did in Salvation.

“Despite the last one bombing, James Cameron still wants a new Terminator film and this one to be set during the war in the future like #4,” says the tipster.

Having only made two movies since 1994, the director isn’t exactly renowned for the speed at which he works and he’s already committed to multiple Avatar sequels that are going to keep him busy for years, if not decades. If he ever decided that he wanted to make a new Terminator blockbuster, then based on his track record over the last quarter of a century, the Academy Award winner would probably be around 100 years old by the time it even got off the ground and started filming. That is, assuming he wants to be behind the camera for it as well, and not just on board in a producing/writing capacity.