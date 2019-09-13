James Gunn Says Vol. 3 Will Be His Last Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy fans are patiently – or not so patiently – waiting for the third installment of the franchise, which is currently on hold. There’s been a lot of talk though about GotG Vol. 3 being the closer to the Guardians trilogy, so don’t expect James Gunn to direct any more movies featuring Star-Lord and the gang after it releases.

In fact, the director confirmed that this week. Over on his Instagram account, he took the time to respond to a few questions fans had. One asked him how many Guardians movies he’s willing to do and Gunn responded that he’s only planning to helm “1 more.”

This fits with everything else we’ve heard before about Vol. 3, which we’re told will conclude the group’s MCU journey that began back in 2014. Before his temporary firing in 2018, there was talk of Gunn overseeing other cosmic Marvel movies, but those rumors didn’t specify that he’d direct them. Even this role’s now back on the cards, that still doesn’t mean he’ll helm any further films – he could just produce.

As you’re no doubt aware of, Guardians 3 won’t get up and running until Gunn completes work on DC’s The Suicide Squad. This was something else that he clarified in the same Instagram post, saying he’s currently busy with pre-production on the project and looks to be tied up with Warner Bros. until it drops in August 2021.

Marvel Studios’ schedule is also fully booked until 2022. Black Panther 2 will release in the Guardians franchise’s familiar May slot that year, which means that Vol. 3 may land in July 2022 instead.

Tell us, though, are you prepared for just one more Guardians of the Galaxy movie? Leave your thoughts in the comments section down below.