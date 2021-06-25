James Gunn Supports Dave Bautista Retiring As Drax After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista and James Gunn have always had a close relationship, dating right back to the filmmaker taking the plunge and casting the former professional wrestler and unproven actor as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The two have been known to lavish praise on each other any time the opportunity presents itself, while Bautista was ready to quit the Marvel Cinematic Universe altogether when Gunn was given his marching orders from Vol. 3, and even after being rehired the actor has continued to criticize Disney’s decision to get rid of him in the first place.

There’s no bad blood between the ex-grappler’s decision to turn down The Suicide Squad in favor of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead either, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the director of the DCEU’s upcoming antihero ensemble is completely in support of Bautista’s desire to step away from the role of Drax once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released, after he was asked for his thoughts during a recent online Q&A with his fans.

“I get it. I totally support Dave in whatever he chooses to do.”

Bautista’s decision is largely motivated by his advancing years, after he admitted that the prospect of continuing to get into the kind of shape required to play the predominantly shirtless Drax is only going to keep getting tougher given that he’ll be 54 years old by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023.

Not only that, but he’s also got no interest whatsoever in a potential solo series, describing the mere thought of it as making him miserable. Still, given how close the two are, there’s still every chance that they’ll collaborate again on a future project once both have bowed out of the MCU.